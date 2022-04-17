Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.59

Metronome (MET) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00006421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $35.85 million and $29,471.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.82 or 0.07551757 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,317.26 or 1.00126271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,009,339 coins and its circulating supply is 13,864,765 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.