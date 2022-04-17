Metahero Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $195.86 million and $4.90 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00114142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

