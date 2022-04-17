Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 6,660,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

