Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MCVEF stock remained flat at $$31.30 during trading hours on Friday. Medicover AB has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

