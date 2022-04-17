MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of MediaAlpha worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 91.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MAX opened at $15.74 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

MediaAlpha Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.