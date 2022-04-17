Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.93.

NYSE MAXR opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

