Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of MAXR opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,137,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

