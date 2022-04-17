Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

MBII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 322,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

