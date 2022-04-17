Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

