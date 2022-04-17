MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.45. The stock had a trading volume of 330,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $265.30 and a twelve month high of $545.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

