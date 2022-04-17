Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a P/E ratio of -92.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.95. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

