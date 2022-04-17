Maple Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.96 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $251.29 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.88 or 0.00141091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

