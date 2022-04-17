Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 714,650 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,617,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,046,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.