MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$315,000.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$450,022.50.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Larry Taddei sold 2,500 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.73, for a total value of C$54,325.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

MAG stock opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 437.50. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.12.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

