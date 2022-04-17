Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $149,224.04 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $149,224.04 and $6.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00117149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

