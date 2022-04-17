Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

SWK traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. 2,198,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,458. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

