Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,847. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.