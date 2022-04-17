Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 1,074,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,550. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

