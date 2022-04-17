Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.