Mackay Shields LLC Sells 774 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.48. 931,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.61 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.