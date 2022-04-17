Mackay Shields LLC Sells 595 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.73. 2,220,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.65 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

