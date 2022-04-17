Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 391,318 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

MHD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

