Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,126,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,887,000 after acquiring an additional 155,387 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

