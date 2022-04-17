Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

