Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,546.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 218,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Shares of MCO traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.40. 968,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.41. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

