Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 292.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 466,964 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,197. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

