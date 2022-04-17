Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.10. The stock had a trading volume of 475,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $189.07 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

