Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 817,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $138.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

