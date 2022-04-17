Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.