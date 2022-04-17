Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,543,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

