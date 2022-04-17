Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,187. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

