LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €826.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €826.00 ($897.83) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

MC stock opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €642.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €674.81.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

