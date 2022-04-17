Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,092 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

