Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $519,651.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.20 or 0.07542757 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,457.56 or 1.00112040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052105 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

