Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.61.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

