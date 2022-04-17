Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

