Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.