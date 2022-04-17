Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

