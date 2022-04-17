Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 30,433 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.