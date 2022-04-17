Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 167,351 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.36.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. UBS Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

