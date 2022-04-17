Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Concentrix by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Concentrix by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

