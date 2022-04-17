Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,868 shares of company stock worth $10,105,989 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

