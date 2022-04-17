Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Watsco worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 21.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

