Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cable One by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,428.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,479.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,637.30. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,375.63 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

