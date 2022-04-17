Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,460 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $244.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

