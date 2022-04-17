Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,711 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 465.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,818,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.25 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

