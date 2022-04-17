Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,611 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $467.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

