Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.71 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hershey worth $29,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $157.94 and a twelve month high of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

