Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426,753 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.