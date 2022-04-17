Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after buying an additional 501,397 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

